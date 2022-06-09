The Kardashians: Is Kim Kardashian In Love With Pete Davidson? She Says...

Watch : Kim Kardashian THIRSTY For Pete Davidson's "BDE!" | The Kardashians Recap With E! News

Love might just be in the air for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The SKIMS founder, 41, opened up about her feelings for the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, on the June 9 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. When asked by a producer if she was in love, Kim appeared flustered and then coyly responded, "I don't know if it's any of your business."

Her playful sidestep of the question came immediately after a scene in which Pete had a box of the chocolate-covered ice cream treat Dibs delivered to her private plane before Kim took her Sports Illustrated cover shoot in the Dominican Republic.

When the stewardess revealed that they were a gift from Pete, Kim shared her surprise over his extra sweet gesture.

"You have no idea, we went to the movies in Staten Island and all I wanted was Dibs," she excitedly told pal Olivia Pierson, referencing her and Pete's date to see House of Gucci last December. "I'm obsessed with Dibs, but you could only get them at, like, gas stations these days."