Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Look Absolutely Smitten—No Butts About It

Watch : Kim Kardashian THIRSTY For Pete Davidson's "BDE!" | The Kardashians Recap With E! News

There is no need for the FBI to get to the bottom of this case: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian appear to only have eyes for each other.

And the former SNL star could not help but appear to happily admire his girlfriend's figure as she walked in front of him just outside the door of a studio in Los Angeles earlier this week. The two shared affectionate looks and held hands as they hung out in the parking lot, where the comedian was also spotted laughing and running around excitedly.

Kim wore a black mesh mini dress and neon green Balenciaga "Knife Shark" thigh-high boots, while Pete, sporting recently dyed platinum hair to match hers, was dressed in a black and white-trimmed bomber jacket bearing the logo of Mac's Club Deuce, a Miami bar, black pants, black and white sneakers and sunglasses.

The photos were taken shortly before the couple jetted off to London for a trip.