Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Look Absolutely Smitten—No Butts About It

There is no need for the FBI to get to the bottom of this case: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian appear to only have eyes for each other.
And the former SNL star could not help but appear to happily admire his girlfriend's figure as she walked in front of him just outside the door of a studio in Los Angeles earlier this week. The two shared affectionate looks and held hands as they hung out in the parking lot, where the comedian was also spotted laughing and running around excitedly.
Kim wore a black mesh mini dress and neon green Balenciaga "Knife Shark" thigh-high boots, while Pete, sporting recently dyed platinum hair to match hers, was dressed in a black and white-trimmed bomber jacket bearing the logo of Mac's Club Deuce, a Miami bar, black pants, black and white sneakers and sunglasses.
The photos were taken shortly before the couple jetted off to London for a trip.
Pete and Kim have been dating since last fall and have been spotted together at celebrity events and on her social media more often in recent months. In fact, since leaving SNL in May, Pete and Kim have been almost inseparable. While he did not join her at her sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker in Italy that month, the SKIMS founder kept her boyfriend close to her heart with a nail design tribute.
On a recent episode of her family's reality show The Kardashians, which was filmed this past winter, she revealed how the two ended up dating after sharing a scripted onscreen kiss during her SNL hosting gig in October.
"A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like "Hey do you have Pete's number?'" Kim recalled. "They were like 'Yeah' and I text him. I wasn't even thinking like 'Oh my god I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking...I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my...I was just basically DTF."
