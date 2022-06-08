Kanye West and Chaney Jones Break Up After Nearly 5 Months Together

Kanye West has broken things off with Chaney Jones after nearly five months together, a source close to the rapper tells E! News.

The flame between Kanye West and Chaney Jones has faded.

A source close to Ye, 44, tells E! News that the rapper has called it quits with the 24-year-old model, noting that the pair split "a few weeks ago."

"Kanye is currently single. He ended it with her," the insider shares. "Kanye's been really busy with work. He had a lot of fun with her but is focused on other things right now."

News of the breakup comes nearly five months after the duo were first linked together. In late February, just shortly after Ye had ended his whirlwind romance with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, the two sparked romance rumors when they were seen shopping in Miami's Mal Harbour. Ye later re-shared a paparazzi photo from the outing on his Instagram, seemingly confirming that the two were an item.

At the time, a separate source told E! News that Ye was "having fun" with Chaney and that he "likes her company," though the Donda 2 artist "would drop anything" for a second chance with his ex Kim Kardashian, who has been in a relationship with Pete Davidson since late last year.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Romance Rewind

In May, Ye appeared to have moved on when he was spotted getting cozy with Chaney at a Los Angeles Lakers game. That same month, Chaney seemingly took their relationship to the next level by getting a tattoo of the Grammy winner's name on her wrist. 

However, fans started suspecting trouble in paradise in early June when they noticed that Chaney had deleted all but two photos on her Instagram page. Around the same time, Ye was seen out at a screening of Top Gun: Maverick without Chaney.

Neither has publicly commented on the split, though Chaney has been active on social media, sharing a Boomerang video of a bubbling cocktail on June 7 with the caption: "Tuesday 3:17 PM."

Ye's rep had no comment when contacted by E! News.

