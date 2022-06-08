All Rise for the Best Courtroom Shows of All Time

Watch : Mathis Family Matters OFFICIAL Trailer

The honorable Mathis family is headed to E!.

Get ready to see a new side of Judge Greg Mathis, as the iconic TV personality is giving fans a look at his life off-camera in the new E! reality series Mathis Family Matters, premiering June 19.

Having not lived in the same city together in 15 years, the show will follow Judge Mathis and his family—wife Linda Mathis, and kids Jade Mathis, Camara Mathis Webb, Greg Mathis Jr. and Amir Mathis—as they explore new relationships and new careers, along with other hilarious shenanigans that come with being a famous reality TV family.

A mainstay of the genre for many years, Judge Mathis isn't the only arbitrator to make their mark on the small screen. From big names such as Judge Judy Sheindlin and Jerry Springer to long-running and recently-premiered series, courtroom TV has kept fans fed for several decades.

Before the Mathis family leaves the courtroom and hits the small screen, we're looking back at some of the best courtroom shows, past and present.