Jersey Shore Trailer: The Situation Accuses Angelina of Having "Side Pieces"

There are some treacherous waters on the Jersey Shore.
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino accuses Angelina Pivarnick of cheating on her then-husband Chris Larangeira in the trailer for the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering June 23 on MTV.
"Oh, I'm a cheater?" Angelina asks Mike, who responds, "Yeah, you are!"
But the Situation doesn't stop there. "You had multiple side pieces," he alleges, "and they all wanted to expose you."
Angelina's troubled marriage to Chris was a centerpiece of the most recent season of Family Vacation, and things obviously haven't improved.
We now know that Chris ended up filing for divorce in January after two years of marriage, and that was just the latest twist in their relationship saga. In January 2021, Angelina filed for divorce just over a year after their wedding. The filing was dismissed in July 2021 as the couple vowed to work on their relationship.
In April, Angelina was admitted to the hospital for stress amid the divorce. "Stress is definitely a killer," she said at the time. "No one lives in my bones and can understand the amount of pain I've endured lately."
Things aren't exactly going smoothly for the rest of the Jersey crew in the trailer, either. There's wine being thrown, people falling over, somebody twerking on the wall in an animal onesie—you know, normal Jersey Shore stuff!
The trailer also features a heated exchange between pals Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese. "Let me speak," begs Deena. However, JWoww screams "I'm not f-cking done!"
Ah, there's something nostalgic about seeing fighting in Jersey after all these years.
The trailer comes at a time of turmoil in the Jersey Shore universe. After MTV announced plans for a reboot, Jersey Shore, 2.0, the original cast banded together to slam the project.
"As a cast took a chance with a network in need," a joint statement read, "we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers."
The family that sticks together stays together.
The new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres June 23 on MTV.