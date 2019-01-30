Gym, tan, laundry...and motherhood!

Deena Nicole Cortese isn't sugar-coating her "struggle" with being a first-time mom.

The Jersey Shore alum and her husband, Christopher Buckner, welcomed their first child together in early January.

She named her baby boy Christopher John, which has a special meaning to the 32-year-old star. Her son's middle name is an ode to her father, who passed away in 2016 after a battle with leukemia.

In true Deena fashion, she's been sharing snippets of her life as a new mom, and she's kept it 100.

More recently, she opened up about motherhood, specifically telling one of her fans that it's "def harder than I expected."

The reality TV star took to Instagram to keep her 2.5 million followers updated on her little bundle of joy. "Having a baby is like falling in love again. Both with your husband and your child."

After a fan commented on her post, warning that "after the love, there is a period of distaste for them, husband not child" because of the lack of sleep. Cortese got super real and honest about her current struggle with getting some much-needed zzz's.