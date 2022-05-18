Jersey Shore and The Hills Are Both Being Rebooted—With a Twist

The golden age of reality TV is back—kinda.
A new G.T.L. crew is headed to MTV, as the network announced reboot Jersey Shore 2.0 on May 18. Just don't get your hopes up about seeing Snooki and The Situation stumbling along the boardwalk in their mid-to-late 30s.
"It's been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts," the network said. "Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long."
Jersey Shore became a cultural phenomenon during its six season run from 2009 to 2012 and was later rebooted with 2017's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which reunited all of the original cast members except Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.
MTV is also going back to the West Coast, rebooting its glitzy reality series The Hills with a new show called The Hills: Next Gen, according to Deadline. Similarly, don't expect to catch Lauren Conrad or Whitney Port fumbling around fashion showrooms or West Hollywood apartments.
"The Hills: Next Gen will feature a brand-new cast that is expected to be more diverse than the original," says Deadline. "The series will follow a close group of twenty-something friends and aspiring entrepreneurs who are coming of age in a very different L.A. They will navigate realities of race, class, identity, addiction, family drama along with the thrills of romance and becoming self-made amidst the exclusive enclave of the hills in Malibu."
It's a whole new Hills in many different senses!
The original version of The Hills, which also starred the likes of Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge, aired on MTV from 2006 to 2010. The show itself was a spin-off of MTV's Laguna Beach and shifted the focus to the L.A. fashion and entertainment world—with plenty of relationship and friendship drama to go around.
Not to be outdone, The Hills also managed to spawn itself. Whitney-centered spin-off The City aired on MTV for two seasons from 2008 to 2010 and The Hills: New Beginnings, which featured much of the original cast minus Lauren, aired on MTV for two seasons from 2019 to 2021.
We'll be sure to keep you posted on premiere dates!
In the meantime, check out the latest round of TV reboots and revivals: