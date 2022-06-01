Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress Tease the Future of "Creddie" on iCarly

iCarly fans may be getting the ship they've been waiting for.
Ahead of the show's season two finale on June 3, stars Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress addressed their characters'—Carly Shay and Freddie Benson—romantic future on E! News' Daily Pop on June 1.
A potential romance between the two has been hinted at throughout the Paramount+ revival, Miranda told hosts Loni Love and Francesca Amiker that she and Nathan are just as clueless about their characters' futures as fans are, saying, "We don't even know if 'Creddie' will happen."
"I wish we had better information, more definite stuff, but it has not even been officially decided," Nathan added. "Although, I think we can say, people are really gonna wanna watch that last episode, this finale that's coming up. It's a very important episode for the 'Creddie' fans."
Fans have shipped the onscreen best friends ever since the original Nickelodeon series premiered in 2007, as Freddie had a massive crush on Carly in earlier seasons until he began dating her BFF and iCarly co-host, Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy).
"Season two goes out strong," Nathan teased, "so we'll just have to see."
Reuniting for the revival—which premiered in 2021—was a special experience for the co-stars. The now-adults got the opportunity to become more involved in the show's creative process.
"Every stage of production, she is there. She's in the writer's room, she's in post-production, she's editing. We're having three-hour conversations at 11 o'clock at night saying, 'How do we do this sequence?'" Nathan said about Miranda, who serves as an executive producer. "And then for the episodes that I get to direct, we work together in a completely different way."
Miranda agreed, saying, "It's kind of awesome to go from just being a kid learning lines on a show to like getting to be such a big part of the final product."
Nathan, now a father of two—sharing daughters Rosie, 4, and Evie Kress, 1, with wife London Elise Kress— also said that helping Miranda with dating advice has allowed him to practice his parenting skills.
Miranda joked, "I love that I'm helping you with your four-year-old."
"You're helping me so much, you don't even know," Nathan responded, adding, "That's what's great on the show, too. Freddie has a daughter, so now, I'm able to learn the 11- and 12-year-old conversations before I even get there. This show is helping me so much in my personal life, on and offscreen."
Check out the full interview above.
The season two finale of iCarly drops June 3 on Paramount+.