iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Recalls "Intense" Physical and Emotional Abuse She Suffered From Her Mom

Jennette McCurdy Quits Acting, Embarrassed By Past Roles

Jennette McCurdy is opening up about the abuse she says she endured from her mom throughout her childhood.



The iCarly alum, who confirmed her retirement from acting in 2017, spoke to People about her one-woman show, I'm Glad My Mom Died, which, as she explained, explores the "intense" physical and emotional abuse she endured at the hands of her mother, Debbie McCurdy, who died of cancer in 2013.



"It's thought-provoking," the 29-year-old actress said to the outlet about the dark comedy. "But even though it may seem black and white, there's a fullness to my narrative. Life can be dark—and messy. Nobody has a perfect life." The former actress, who has since switched careers paths to venture into writing and directing, debuted her one-woman show in Los Angeles in February 2020.

"My earliest memories of childhood were of heaviness, and chaos," McCurdy, who is also set to share her story in an upcoming memoir, told People. "My mom's emotions were so erratic that it was like walking a tightrope every day. The mood fluctuations were daily." McCurdy's father did not respond to People's request for comment.