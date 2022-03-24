Exclusive

Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck Reunite in New iCarly Season 2 Promo

An exclusive new promo for Paramount+'s reboot of iCarly is here. The second season features some familiar faces and Carly facing her biggest struggle yet: reinvention. Watch now!

By Daniel Trainor Mar 24, 2022 3:45 PMTags
TVExclusivesJosh PeckMiranda CosgroveCelebrities
Watch: iCarly Season 2 EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

It looks like iCarly is going through a quarter-life crisis!

Carly Shay (played by Miranda Cosgrove) is forced to face some big life decisions in this exclusive promo for the second season of Paramount+'s iCarly.

"I need to win back the Internet!," she insists. Easier said than done.

The second season of the streaming reboot picks up right where season one left off, with Carly trying to boost her revived web channel, all while juggling a complicated love and family life. 

However, putting your life on display on the Internet isn't as easy as it used to be. 

"My real friends, that's who I make content for," Carly says. "Them, and the people who hate-watch it on repeat."

Hey, at least they're watching?

 

photos
The Burning Questions Answered By the iCarly Revival—Or Not

iCarly fan favorites Freddie (Nathan Kress) and Spencer (Jerry Trainor) return, as well as Carly's new friend Harper (Laci Mosley). The promo also teases an appearance from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom

But it's the appearance of an extra special guest star that's really going to get old school Nickelodeon viewers excited. 

Josh Peck pops up in the promo as a foil for Carly's former boyfriend Freddie.

Most viewers of a certain age remember Peck and Cosgrove starring together on Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh. The two played step-siblings on the show, which ran from 2004-2007.

Cosgrove went on to lead the original version of iCarly, which ran on Nickelodeon from 2007-2012. 

GISELLE HERNANDEZ/Paramount+

Brace yourself for the nostalgia trip when the second season of iCarly premieres with two episodes April 8 on Paramount+.

