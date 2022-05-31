Colton Haynes Reveals the Real Reasons He Left Teen Wolf and Arrow

Colton Haynes is finally telling his side of the story.
When the actor left MTV's hit show Teen Wolf in 2012, it was alleged that Colton and the network came to a contract negotiation stalemate. However, in his new memoir Miss Memory Lane, Colton says it's not quite that simple.
"The real truth was that they didn't want to pay me the same amount as everyone else," Colton writes, "which wasn't a lot to begin with by Hollywood standards, even though my working quote—the fee I would be paid to appear on anyone else's show—was higher than most of the cast's."
Colton left Teen Wolf after the show's second season. Despite the contentious end, the actor recognizes that those in his inner circle didn't make things any easier.
"It didn't help that I was represented by a team of people who made the Teen Wolf production's life a living hell," Colton says. "So in order to get back at my team, the production refused to pay me the standard salary."
MTV has not responded to E! News' request for comment.
After Teen Wolf, Colton transitioned to The CW's Arrow, where he played Roy Harper/Arsenal over all eight seasons of the superhero drama. At the end of season seven, however, Colton announced he would only be returning in a limited capacity for season eight.
In his memoir, Colton gets honest about that departure, as well. "I had walked away from my full-time job on Arrow at the beginning of the year, supposedly because my contract had ended," he writes, "but it was really because I was too depressed and I couldn't stand working with one of my cast mates."
Colton does not reveal the specific cast member by name.
In happier news, Colton is set to make his return to Teen Wolf in Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie. The movie is acting as one big wolfpack reunion as Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Dylan Sprayberry and Tyler Hoechlin are also reprising their roles from the original series.
Teen Wolf: The Movie began production in March and is expected to hit the streaming service later this year.
Colton's book Miss Memory Lane is available now.