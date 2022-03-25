The Teen Wolf Movie Just Keeps Adding to Its Pack

Watch : Tyler Posey & Colton Haynes Reenact Iconic "Teen Wolf" Scene

The latest Teen Wolf casting news is making us howl.

Teen Wolf: The Movie, the upcoming Paramount+ revival of the beloved MTV series, has added some new names to its pack—and you might recognize some of them.

Ian Bohen, currently seen on Yellowstone, will reprise his role as Peter Hale and Khylin Rhambo is set to return as Mason Hewitt. Both actors appeared extensively throughout Teen Wolf's original run from 2011-2017.

The newly cast veterans join previously announced series regulars like Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Dylan Sprayberry and Colton Haynes.

Tyler Hoechlin, who played Derek Hale on the show, is still in negotiations but expected to wolf it up too, according to Deadline.

However, don't expect to see Dylan O'Brien—who played Stiles Stilinski on all six seasons of Teen Wolf—to sprout fangs. Sadly, the actor is moving on.

"Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there," he told Variety. "I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f--king kicks ass, but I'm not going to be in it."