The Duffer Brothers Reveal They Have a Stranger Things Spin-Off Idea

The Duffer Brothers aren't ready to leave the upside down just yet.
Ahead of Stranger Things' season four premiere, Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed they've already got some ideas in mind for a possible spin-off series. "We do have an idea for a spinoff that we're super excited about," they said in an email interview with Variety, "but we haven't told anyone the idea yet, much less written it."
Despite their efforts to keep it a surprise, Matt and Ross admitted that Finn Wolfhard already guessed the premise of the series, which they described as "very, very different."
They added, "Aside from Finn, no one else knows!"
Of course, it will take some time before they get to pitch the series to Netflix, as they have bigger fish to fry. Namely, the the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.
The brothers shared that they're in the process of writing season five, but there won't be nearly as long of a wait as there was for season four: "Don't hold us to it, but the gap should be quite a bit shorter this time, due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can't imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus."
The first seven episodes of season four, volume one premieres May 27, with the two remaining episodes out July 1. It's an unusual way to divide the season, but the Duffers said, "It is really more two seasons than one."
"Episode seven is as big as any season finale we've ever had, so it made sense to everyone involved to split the season there," they continued. "Episode seven really serves as the end of the second act—and we feel that our final act had enough meat on the bone to make up volume two."
According to Variety, episodes eight and nine are hefty, clocking in at 85 minutes and nearly two and a half hours respectively. In total, season four is just under 13 hours.
Suffice to say, there's plenty to binge watch when Stranger Things season four premieres May 27.