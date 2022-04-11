Stranger Things Creators Promise Answers In Expanded Season 4

Prepare to be Upside Down no more!
After almost three years since last season, Stranger Things fans can rest assured that some clarity is on the horizon.
"We didn't know how big the season was going to get, and we didn't even realize until we were about halfway through, just in terms of how much story we wanted to tell this season," co-creator Ross Duffer said during Deadline's Contenders Television panel April 10. "Game of Thrones is one thing we've referenced, but also for us really what it's about is revelations, in that we really wanted to start giving the audience some answers."
Matt Duffer, Ross' brother and the show's co-creator, revealed that season four, which starts streaming May 27 on Netflix, will take viewers on an expanded journey.
"I don't think we have an episode clocking in under an hour. Even in season one there were episodes that were like 35 minutes. You kind of forget that," Matt argued. "This season, they're very long. I think it's almost double the length of any season. So that's one reason it's taken so long. It does have this sort of epic quality to it. It's a different feel, for sure."
The Duffers aren't flying by the seats of their pants, though. This plan has been in the works since the start.
"Back when we did season one, Netflix just kept going, ‘Can you explain all this mythology to us?'" Ross said. "So we wrote this giant 20-page document, which talked about everything in terms of what was going on and what exactly the Upside Down was. Each season we're peeling back the layers of that onion. This season, we really wanted to get into it and [reveal] some of those answers. To do that properly, we needed time, so it just became bigger and bigger."
It's not just the run times that are getting supersized, either: The Stranger Things universe is expanding to the Golden State.
"Joyce [Winona Ryder] and the Byers family left at the end of season three," Matt said. "They are in California—we've always wanted to have that like ‘E.T'.-esque suburb aesthetic, which we finally got to do this year in the desert."
We always support a side of nostalgia with our supernatural.
In addition to Ryder, the show promises the return of Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and more cast regulars.
The fourth season is being split into two parts. Volume 1 premieres on Netflix May 27, with Volume 2 arriving on July 1. It has been announced the the fifth season will be the show's last.
For more information on what to expect from the biggest season of Stranger Things yet, read on!