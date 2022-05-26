Everything to Remember Heading Into Stranger Things Season 4

The Russians Invade Hawkins’ Starcourt Mall

The Americans aren't the only ones curious about the Upside Down. Episode one of season three opens with the Russians trying to open their own gate into the mysterious dimension. Though the Russian scientists fail to enter the Upside Down from their home country, they find a new location to try out their experiment: Hawkins, Indiana.

The first sign of Russian presence in Hawkins comes after Dustin (Matarazzo), who is testing out his new ham radio, picks up a Russian code over the airwaves. Dustin turns to friend and mentor Steve (Joe Keery) for help. At this point, we are introduced to Robin (Maya Hawke), Steve's co-worker at Scoops Ahoy, who happens to be good with languages.

Thanks to some amateur sleuthing, the trio discovers that the Russians have built a lab beneath Hawkins' Starcourt Mall.

Billy Gets Possessed by the Mind Flayer

While on his way to meet up with Mrs. Wheeler (Cara Buono), Max's stepbrother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) gets into a car accident, which lands him at the hiding place of the Mind Flayer. Yes, the same Mind Flayer that possessed Will in season two. And, like Will before him, Billy gets bewitched by the Upside Down's big bad guy.

Through Billy, the Mind Flayer then begins to control the minds of many Hawkins residents, a.k.a. the Flayed. What's even worse? These controlled citizens eventually turn into a pile of fleshy goo, which morphs into a giant Spider Monster, who does the Mind Flayer's murderous bidding.