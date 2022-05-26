Lana Condor Shares Wedding Planning Updates and Thoughtful Gift Picks From Her Amazon Collection

We interviewed Lana Condor because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lana is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre announced their engagement in January 2022 after six years of dating. Recently, Lana told E!, "The wedding planning is going really well! We are still figuring out some of the big picture things, but we definitely are hoping for a shorter engagement. It has been really fun doing this together as a team! It still feels so surreal!"
In the midst of wedding planning, the couple has curated their own wedding collection with Amazon Handmade, full of thoughtful items from small businesses that are great gifts for engaged couples or the members of your wedding party.
The actress explained, "I love how Amazon Handmade shines a light on small businesses and individuals, as well as their craft. That's why Anthony and I are launching our very own wedding collection, where you can find unique, handmade and customized essentials for you and your partner's special day."
If you're struggling to find a personal gift for your bridesmaids, groomsmen, flower girls, or your engaged friends, let Lana and Anthony do all of the thinking for you. Their collection is a true one-stop-shop for all things wedding-related.
E!: What do you love about shopping at Amazon Handmade?
LC: Part of Amazon Handmade's objective is to reach more customers around the world, while also helping grow small businesses in the process. By highlighting these Makers and their products, we are helping small businesses grow by providing them with more exposure for their handmade items and bringing more awareness to their brands.
E!: Tell me about creating the wedding collection with Anthony.
LC: Each item in our Amazon Handmade wedding collection was handpicked by us and we're so in love with every item on the list. We know these pieces will make a lasting impression on everyone involved in your wedding journey whether it's the bridesmaids, groomsmen, your partner, or the guests of your event.
A few of our favorites are the Ring Security Badge for Ring Bearer, the How About Forever? Original Flip Ring Box, and these Personalized Wedding Thank You Cards. All are beautifully handmade and have unique details that will make your wedding day extra special.
Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre Wedding Gift Picks
Muujee How About Forever? Flip Wooden Ring Box
"Ahead of the wedding, we don't want to lose or misplace the ring of course! This beautifully crafted wooden ring box by MUUJEE will ensure that never happens. This ring box is crafted with walnut wood, a semi-gloss finish and is enclosed securely to ensure the ring is in there safely."
Refine Kitchenware Personalized Cutting Board
"I love this monogrammed cutting board by Refine Kitchenware- it's perfect for any and every occasion! Shoppers can select the wood style and size they desire, and then select an engraving design and enter any text to make this gift extra special."
Danique Jewelry Actual Handwriting Tie Bar, Hidden Message
"This stainless steel tie clip by Danique Jewelry can be engraved with any text or image. I love how delicately beautiful this item is and how it allows Anthony to have memorabilia from our wedding."
DreamTree Prints Custom Star Map
"I absolutely love this star map by Dream Tree Prints! Gifting this item is such an easy, romantic, and thoughtful gift for any loved one. From weddings to birthdays, this is one of our favorite high-quality gifts from our Amazon Handmade collection."
MignonAndMignon Personalized Bracelets
"The best part about personalized gifts is the ability to make them completely unique. I would suggest personalizing this bracelet by MignonAndMignon with something that makes it special between you and your loved one."
Lizush Spa Gift Set, Handmade Lavender Gift Box- Relaxing 9 Pieces Including Soap Bar, Facial Mask, Shower Streamer, Scrub, Body Oil, Lip Balm, Cosmetic Bag, Soy Candle & Soap
"I absolutely love this gift set by Lizush! It has allowed me to create a zen spa in the comfort of my own home. The set includes nine beautiful lavender items, such as a soap bar, facial mask, shower streamer, scrub, body oil, lip balm, cosmetic bag, soy candle, and soap saver."
BoutiqueEclipse Will You Be Our Flower Girl Puzzle Flower Girl Gift
"This puzzle by BoutiqueEclipse is a unique and adorable way to ask your special guests to participate in your wedding."
Custom Mrs Sweatshirt
"I'm beyond ecstatic to marry my best friend, and this sweatshirt by Up2 Our Necks Fabric clearly shows my excitement! I will be wearing this every day - from a cozy night in, to grocery store runs - I am never taking off this super comfy and soft sweatshirt. And the best part? I get to support small businesses while doing so!"
Photo Guest Book,Leave A Photo, Wishes for The New Mr and Mrs, Wedding Guest Book, Wedding Signs, 8x10 Inch Unframed
"I think this photo guestbook by YangYangDesign is such a unique alternative to a traditional guest book. Having our guests take photos during our wedding will allow us to look back five, ten, and even twenty years from now to reminisce on one of the most important days of our lives. Having something tangible to keep forever is super important to us, and we love how this photo guestbook sign provides that."
