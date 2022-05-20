Exclusive

See Shakira & Nick Jonas Bust Some Fierce Moves in Dancing With Myself First Look

E! News' exclusive sneak peek at NBC's Dancing With Myself will have you channeling your "inner Shakira." See Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy tease the new competition series.

By Paige Strout May 20, 2022 4:00 PMTags
TVNBCNick JonasPremieresExclusivesShakiraDanceCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Nick Jonas & Shakira Share Fave TikTok Dances & New Show

Get your dancing shoes ready: NBC's newest competition series will have you up on your feet.

Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy are ready to help everyday people unleash their inner dancer in the brand-new show Dancing With Myself—premiering May 31—and E! News has your exclusive first look at the feel-good series.

"Twelve incredible dancers are gonna compete, and then somebody is gonna win," says Jonas in the new trailer. "We want this to feel like the biggest dance party."

Each episode will see a dozen contestants take on "a series of high-energy dance challenges" created by the trio of judges, host Camille Kostek, and celebrity guests, according to the show's description.

"We invited people from all over the country to dance in these super cool dance pods," says Kostek in the first look. After each round, the judges will pick their favorites to advance, but as Kostek says, "The studio audience will decide the winner."

photos
Nick Jonas' Best Looks

"I'm looking for our dancers to F it up. But this is NBC, so let me tell you what the F stands for," Koshy jokes in the trailer. "I'm looking for fresh, I'm looking for fierce, I'm looking for fun, I'm looking for fantastic."

Shakira says, "What we want is people to have this opportunity to channel their—" before being cut off by Koshy, who adds, "inner Shakiras."

"I was gonna say their inner Nicks," says Shakira, to which the Jonas Brothers star responds, "Exactly."

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

Kardashians: Tristan Thompson Reveals NBA Fan Made a Khloe Dig

3

Amy Schumer Transforms Into a Kardashian to Meet Up With Khloe & Kris

Though the winner gets to take home a cash prize, along with the title "Dancer of the Night," Jonas says the show is simply about showcasing "the power of dance."

As Koshy puts is, "Every second, every minute, somewhere, someone's getting a wake-up call to get up and dance!"

Check out the full first look above.

Dancing With Myself premieres Tuesday, May 31, at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Trending Stories

1

Brittany and Jason Aldean’s Son Sent to E.R. After Falling at Pool

2

Kardashians: Tristan Thompson Reveals NBA Fan Made a Khloe Dig

3

Amy Schumer Transforms Into a Kardashian to Meet Up With Khloe & Kris

4

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Make Red Carpet Debut at Her Ex's Premiere

5

Decoding The Lyrics From Harry Styles' New Album "Harry's House"

Latest News

Exclusive

Meet the Woman Seeking Justice in Peacock's Sins of the Amish

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take Their PDA to Italy

Exclusive

Watch Nikki Glaser Put a NSFW Twist on Lady Gaga's Song "Shallow"

The Fate of Heartstopper Revealed

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Rupert Friend Spills Grand Inquisitor Secrets

Decoding The Lyrics From Harry Styles' New Album "Harry's House"

Watch the First 8 Minutes of Stranger Things Season 4