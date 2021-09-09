How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch : Sunday Night Football Prep With E!

Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning.

As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to make the playoffs thanks to a talented team led by quarterback Tom Brady.

And while teammate Gronk is no doubt excited about the upcoming season, we're guessing that his romance with Camille is the No. 1 thing putting a smile on his face.

Ever since the summer of 2015, when the NFL player and supermodel went Instagram official, fans have fallen in love with the twosome, who try to keep their romance on the down-low.

But when Gronk is picking up Super Bowl rings or scoring winning touchdowns, Camille is the loudest cheerleader. And as Camille stars in new movies or graces the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Gronk is left in awe.