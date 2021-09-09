NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

As the NFL kicks off a brand-new season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Rob Gronkowski and supermodel Camille Kostek prove they’ve already clinched the title for cutest couple.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 09, 2021 1:00 PMTags
SportsCouplesFootballCelebritiesNBCU
Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning.

As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to make the playoffs thanks to a talented team led by quarterback Tom Brady.

And while teammate Gronk is no doubt excited about the upcoming season, we're guessing that his romance with Camille is the No. 1 thing putting a smile on his face.

Ever since the summer of 2015, when the NFL player and supermodel went Instagram official, fans have fallen in love with the twosome, who try to keep their romance on the down-low. 

But when Gronk is picking up Super Bowl rings or scoring winning touchdowns, Camille is the loudest cheerleader. And as Camille stars in new movies or graces the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Gronk is left in awe.

Even if their lifestyle takes them under the Hollywood lights, it's the quiet nights in that are most special for these two. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"We cook together. He's like my little sous chef and we bake," Camille previously shared with E! News in August 2020. "We do meditating together. We do a lot of breath work and yoga stretches and I've been teaching him a lot of stuff as much as he teaches me about workouts…It has been cool."

Before the Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys tonight on NBC, we're compiling some of Gronk and Camille's cutest moments for the ultimate pregame.

Instagram
Greatest Teammates

When Camille Kostek celebrated the release of her new movie Free Guys in June 2021, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski had a front-row seat to the special screening. "Summer of 2019 I was cast to play ‘Bombshell' in @freeguymovie," the actress shared on Instagram. "What made it extra special was that it was shot in Boston, a city that has grown to be like a second home for me. Last night was a private screening right here in Boston and it was beyond exciting to be back in a theater (and a dream to see myself on the big screen)." 

Instagram
Loyal Cheerleader

"4th ring tings," Camille gushed on Instagram after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won big in 2021. "Another Super Bowl Ring Ceremony with this champ. I love celebrating you and this team." 

Instagram
Work Hard, Play Hard

While enjoying the ocean blue water in Miami, Camille documented her day date writing, "Me and big foot." 

Instagram
XOXO

What is it like to kiss Gronk? As Camille once shared, "Tastes like a champion." 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Red-Carpet Royalty

The couple that doesn't take themselves too seriously on the red carpet together, stays together. 

Instagram
Two Paws Up

Move over Gronk; There's another special man in Camille's life. We highly recommend following Ralphie the dog on Instagram

Instagram
Dream Team

When you do good, you feel good. In March 2021, Gronk and Camille teamed up to host the Jimmy Fund bingo night.

Instagram
Sun's Out

Couple goals! While on vacation, Gronk and Camille smiled for the cameras before enjoying some fun in the sun. 

Instagram
Date Night

Fabulous trips are cool, but never underestimate a quiet, romantic dinner close to home. 

Instagram
Game Over

"I look for someone that makes me feel comfortable," Camille shared with E! News in April 2020. "The support, it's just effortless like it should be. Whatever he does, whatever he wants to pursue, anything that excites him, I'm like, ‘Go for it. I got your back.' And he's the same way."

Watch Gronk and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 9 at 5:20 p.m. PST on NBC.

