13 Ridiculously Good Under $50 Finds From Wayfair’s 80% Off Warehouse Clearout Sale

Wayfair Way Day 2022 has come and gone and Memorial Day is still a couple of weeks away. But if you want to get ahead of the game, we've got a pre-Memorial Day sale that you'll definitely want to take advantage of ASAP.
Right now, Wayfair has their Warehouse Clearout sale where you can score great deals up to 80% off. There are thousands of items to choose from, but they've made it a little easier by breaking it down into categories like living room seating, outdoor oasis, patio upgrades, mattresses and more.
Since we're all about helping you find the best deals, as well as the super chic finds you need to upgrade your home, we've rounded up some of the best deals you can find for under $50. With Memorial Day and summer right around the corner, it's the perfect time to stock up on everything you need to entertain guests in the upcoming weeks, and more! Check out our finds below.
The Best Under $50 Deals From the Wayfair Warehouse Clearout Sale
Linenspa Essentials Premium Zoned 2-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
If you don't exactly have the budget to buy a new mattress but you want to make the one you have a little more comfortable, this gel memory foam mattress topper is definitely worth a look. It's made with cooling technology to help keep you comfy and cool all night long — perfect for the summer. It's originally 88, but it's on sale today for $50. Such a good deal.
4 Slice Toaster
This 4 slice toaster features slots that are wide enough to toast an assortment of breads including waffles, burger buns and bagels. It's originally $88, but it's on sale now as a Wayfair Warehouse Clearout deal for just $48.
Wayfair Basics 1800 Thread Count Microfiber Sheet Set - Queen
This 4-piece sheet set from Wayfair Basics comes in over 20 colors and is on sale now for just $26. It has over 87,000 five-star reviews, which is seriously incredible. Reviewers say these bedsheets are silky soft and make you feel as if you're sleeping on a cloud. The set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.
Godinger Silver Art Co. Meridian All Purpose Wine Glass - Set of 4
This set of four wine glasses come in three colors: clear, red and this oh-so pretty blush. It's originally $40, but you can snag the set today for $25.
Wrought Studio Amishi 9.45-inch Table Lamp
This adorable compact table lamp comes in six fun colors including purple, orange and green. Reviewers say these lamps are so cute and make great night lights.
BasicallyDecor Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder
This stand-alone toilet paper holder gives you space to store a few toilet paper backups as well as your phone for your convenience. Of course, that extra space could be used for anything you want but if you are someone who does bring their phone with them, this toilet paper holder is super handy.
Hashtag Home Jackson 21-inch Table Lamp
This chic table lamp was designed to be lightweight, portable and mindful of space. It comes in over $10 colors, and it's on sale for as low as $42 today.
Cryptopodium 4 Bottle Wall Mounted Wine Bottle & Glass Rack
Wayfair shoppers are obsessed with this classy mounted wine bottle and glass rack. They say it not only looks good, it's super easy to put together, sturdy and perfectly sized for smaller spaces. If you have to get someone a gift in the upcoming weeks, this is a fab under $20 option!
Dacosta Microfiber 3 Piece Duvet Cover Set
This duvet cover set comes with two pillow shams and the duvet cover. It's originally $75, but is on sale right now for as low as $38. According to Wayfair shoppers, it's a really great buy. As one reviewer wrote "It is so soft and comfy. I actually sleep on top of it with a throw blanket over me. It is that soft."
Sol 72 Outdoor Powered 30 - Bulb Globe String Light
With summer right around the corner, you may be spending a lot more time out on your patio or balcony. These string lights will make it look extra pretty at night, and it's on sale for just $24.
House of Hampton Darwood Microfiber Modern & Contemporary Comforter Set
Here's another ridiculously good Wayfair Warehouse Clearout deal. You can snag this highly rated comforter set, originally $90, for just $36. Each set comes with a comforter, two pillow shams and two decorative throw pillows. It has over 1000 five-star reviews, and one reviewer says the material is "incredibly soft."
Ivy Bronx Bormioli Rocco Murano Drink Glasses - Set of 4
Get ready for summer outdoor entertaining with this gorgeous set of four cobalt swirled glasses from Ivy Bronx. We love how they look way more expensive than they are, especially with that under $20 price tag.
Freeport Park Alva Chair Hammock Set
This summer, everyone will be fighting over who gets to relax on the hammock. The set comes with the spreader bar and a matching pillow. It's originally $88 but it's on sale now for $37.
Other Deals You Don't Want to Miss From Wayfair's Warehouse Clearout
Highline Bedding Co. Reagan Grey Microfiber Reversible 5 Piece Comforter Set
Looking to give your beddings an update? This 5-piece queen comforter set is originally $200 but is on sale today for $77.
Signature Sleep Virtue 10-inch Medium Charcoal Infused Hybrid Mattress - Queen
During Memorial Day weekend, mattresses tend to be heavily discounted but you don't have to wait another couple of weeks to score a great deal. At Wayfair, you can get this $1000 10-inch Charcoal Infused Hybrid Mattress for just $360 right now.
Wade Logan Willilams Rocking Chair
During Wayfair's pre-Memorial Day Warehouse Clearout Event, you can score the super cute Wade Logan Willilams Rocking Chair for $186. Given it's originally $462, you're getting a really amazing deal. Plus, there are other colors to choose from like beige, yellow and grey.
Etta Avenue Floreal 32-inch Wide Tufted Velvet Barrel Chair
This gorgeous accent chair will give your space an extra touch of glam. Shoppers say it's not only gorgeous but also very comfortable to sit on. It's originally $500 but you can add it to your home today for $330.
Rosecliff Heights Sena Fluidity 12 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
This dinnerware set is so gorgeous, It deserves to be put on display. The set comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates and four salad bowls.
