Wayfair Way Day Sale 2022: Your Guide to the Best Deals Including Unbelievable Finds Under $50

Wayfair Way Day 2022 has insane deals up to 80% off mattresses, bedding, furniture, area rugs, fire pits, outdoor furniture and more. The sale lasts for only 48 hours, so hurry and shop now.

Ecomm, Wayfair Way DayWayfair

If those incredible Wayfair Way Day Doorbuster deals we shared left you wanting more, we've got amazing news. The wait is finally over! The huge Wayfair Way Day 2022 Sale is officially on, and you can save up to 80% on mattresses, bedding sets, sofas, area rugs, storage, outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances and so much more. 

Wayfair's Way Day is one of the biggest home sales of the year, so don't miss this chance to snag something you like for a really, really good price. Whether you've recently moved and need things to make your house feel nice and cozy or you haven't bought new furniture in five years and you're itching for a major update, there's something on Wayfair for everyone. In fact, pretty much anything you could ever want or need for your home is on sale right now. 

What is the Wayfair Way Day Sale?

Way Day is Wayfair's biggest sale of the year where everything from outdoor furniture to living room seatingcoffee makers to dog sofas, is on sale for up to 80% off. You can even find some seriously incredible deals for under $15. The deals are so good, they're even better than what you'd find on Black Friday or Cyber Monday! To make things even sweeter, Wayfair is offering free shipping with no minimum purchase. Some items even have free two-day delivery, so definitely be on the lookout for those. 

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

This year, Way Day starts on April 27 and ends on April 28. That means you only have about 48 hours to shop all the incredible deals they have on site. It's also important to note that the sale only happens once a year, so we highly recommend checking out the Way Day sale as soon as possible. 

read
Wayfair Way Day Doorbusters: This $100 Duvet Cover Set Is On Sale For $17, Plus 11 More Deals To Shop Now

What are the best Wayfair Way Day 2022 deals?

There are thousands of discounted items right now, which can be seriously overwhelming. If you need some direction, here are some standout deals we recommend checking out. 

The Best Way Day Deals Under $50

Kelly Clarkson Home Robertson Round Pillow Cover & Insert

This luxe round pillow from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection comes in six colors including teal, blush and gold. According to shoppers it's so soft, has beautiful fabric and it's surprisingly bigger than it looks. Right now it's on sale for as low as $15. 

$24
$15
Wayfair

Orren Ellis Temelec Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool

These adorable bar stools come in five colors including pretty pink, sunshine yellow and classic black. They're originally $89, but are on sale today for just $49. So good.

$89
$49
Wayfair

Zipcode Design Wickes 3 Piece Floating Shelf

Now this is one really great deal. Floating shelves are a great way to free up some space, keep things nice and neat and add some style to your home. These have over 6,000 perfect reviews and shoppers really love the value. You get three in a pack for less than $20, which is a lot lower than you'd find at other places. We'd snap this up ASAP. 

$36
$19
Wayfair

Charlton Home Darcelle 3 Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set

According to Wayfair reviews, these towels are both vibrantly colored and lush. Each set comes with one bath towel, one wash cloth and one hand towel. It's originally $37, but you can score the set today for just $14. It's the perfect time to stock up, especially if you're planning on having guests over anytime soon!

$37
$14
Wayfair

Wayfair Basics 3-Piece Bamboo Cutting Board Set

This set of bamboo cutting boards is classic, cute and highly versatile. If you're in need of a gift idea, this makes a really good one. Plus it's on sale for just $15.

$23
$15
Wayfair

Mercury Row Sienna Starburst Sculpture 2 Piece Set

Give your space a pop of gold with these out of this world Starburst sculptures from Mercury Row. They're originally $64, but are on sale now for $38. 

$64
$38
Wayfair

Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set

The Prague Duvet Cover Set from Andover Mills is made with double-brushed microfiber material that's said to be ultra-soft. The set comes with two shams and one duvet cover, and it's on sale for just $40. 

$90
$40
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Birmingham Southwestern Handmade Flatweave Cotton Area Rug in Tan

Need a new rug? This pretty French Country-inspired area rug from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection is just the thing you need to elevate your space. Right now it's on sale for as low as $16. We'd hurry on this deal as theres limited stock left!

$55
$16
Wayfair

Andover Mills Annabelle 16 Piece Dinnerware Set

This 16-piece dinnerware set from Andover Mills is made of stoneware, which is said to be thicker, heavier and more resilient. You get four cereal bowls, four dinner plates, four mugs and four salad plates. You can choose to get this in white or aqua blue. Best part is, it has over 3,000 perfect reviews and numerous shoppers rave over how beautiful the set is. 

$112
$23
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Calum Ottoman Table Tray

This circular rattan tray is the perfect space for snacks and drinks, or even books and other trinkets. It's originally $41, but it's on sale now for just $27. If you're in the market for an ottoman, we highly recommend pairing this table tray with the ottoman below.

$41
$27
Wayfair

The Best Way Day Living Room Furniture Deals

Sand & Stable Teele 18’-inch Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

This highly versatile pouf can be used to add a bit of texture and style to your space. You can use it as extra seating, a footrest, or an accent piece. It has over 2,500 five-star reviews and according to one shopper, the quality exceeds expectations. 

$192
$64
Wayfair

Mistana Teen Lilly 26.4-inch Wide Velvet Armchair

This gorgeous velvet armchair was designed to be a compliment-getter. It comes in seven colors including this bright pretty fuchsia, navy and ivory. 

$399
$220
Wayfair

Winston Porter Carminella 24-inch Tall End Table

We absolutely love all the colors this end table comes in, especially the teal. It has over 4,000 perfect reviews and shoppers describe this as "beautiful," "worth the money" and "perfect." It's originally $196, but it's on sale today for just $97. 

$196
$97
Wayfair

The Best Way Day Outdoor Furniture Deals

Mercury Row Melissus Plastic/Resin Side Table

This sleek and totally stylish patio side table is just the thing you need to keep your patio or balcony looking extra fresh. According to reviewers, the table is extra sturdy, lightweight and easy to move. It's originally $120, but it's on sale right now for just $45. Such a great deal! 

$120
$45
Wayfair

Wade Logan Aviana Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair

Who's ready for some rest and relaxation? Even if you're not going anywhere this spring or summer, this adirondack chair will make you feel like you're on a nice little vacate. 

$270
$116
Wayfair

The Best Wayfair Way Day Bedroom Furniture Deals

Zipcode Design Norwalk Upholstered Panel Headboard

If you love the look of this headboard now, just wait until you get it delivered in person. According to Wayfair reviews, this headboard is gorgeous in person and looks way more expensive than it is. Right now, it's on sale for as low as $65. 

$151
$65
Wayfair

Mercury Row Cloer Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

This classy bed from Mercury Row has over 6,000 perfect reviews. According to reviewers, it's super easy to assemble and very sturdy. It's originally $331, but it's on sale right now for $150. 

$327
$150
Wayfair

Andover Mills Hitz Solid Wood Daybed

As you're looking through the Way Day deals, you may notice some special flash sales where you can save even more for a limited time only. This classic daybed is one flash deal you definitely should have on your radar. It's originally $600, but it's on sale now for $147 for a full/double. Amazing! 

$600
$147
Wayfair

Looking for more great deals to shop? This $20 Sheet Set Has Over 250,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

