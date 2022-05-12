Mama June Shares the Sweet Way Her New Boyfriend Helped Her Through "Trauma"

Watch : Why Mama June Has "High Anxiety" for Season 6 Premiere

June "Mama June" Shannon has been through the wringer, but has only come out stronger.

The reality star, 42, gave fans an update on her sobriety journey while talking about the new season of Mama June: Road to Redemption exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop on May 12.

June shared that things in her life have been "going very good" and that she's been sober for 29 months. "I tell people, ‘Anybody can do it.' You just gotta put your mind to it," she told hosts Loni Love and Francesca Amiker. "I'm not ‘California sober,' I'm like straight sober."

The former Toddlers & Tiaras stage mom has never been afraid to be open with fans about her struggles. But June shared that she's running on "high anxiety" this week ahead of the show's return.

"I don't see the show until y'all see it, so that's where I don't know what's in there," she said. "I know what I said, I know what was done, but you never know what editing has. So, it's a lot."