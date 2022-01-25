See Mama June Get Cozy With Her Boyfriend During Los Angeles Outing

Mama June is taking her budding relationship to new heights.
During a daytime hike in Los Angeles on Jan. 24, the 42-year-old TLC star was photographed hand in hand with her new boyfriend, tattoo artist Justin Stroud, 34. And the PDA didn't just stop there, with the two also hugging and kissing during their romantic stroll. Per the Daily Mail, the newly linked couple reportedly began dating in early December.
For the active outing, Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, wore a hoodie and gray sweatpants paired with multicolored sneakers. Justin wore a long-sleeved black shirt with light-brown khaki pants and Nike sneakers.
The latest sighting of the pair comes a little over five months after Mama June—who is mom of reality star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson—split from her long-term boyfriend, Geno Doak in August.
Her relationship with Doak made headlines in October 2019, when both were charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, with Doak facing an additional charge of alleged domestic violence in the third degree.
Both were let out on bond and pleaded not guilty to the charges seven months after their arrest. In April, Mama June was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, court supervision and other conditions, including random drug screenings, while Doak was sentenced to 16 months in prison in August.
Just a few months before their split, Mama June opened up about her sobriety journey, sharing that it wasn't "[Doak's] fault that I had my addiction."
"I believe that during our addiction, both of us had what I call our ‘crazy state of mind' and sometimes you got to love people through their addiction," she said during an April 2021 episode of E!'s For Real: The Story of Reality TV. "He loved me through my addiction, and I've loved him through his addiction." During her sit-down, Mama June recalled spending $600,000 in six months on cocaine, adding, "In a year we probably spent over a million dollars, because our habit was $3,500 to $4,000 a day."
At the time of filming, Mama June said she was seven months clean. "I say that I'm a recovering addict," she added. "I know I had a problem but it's hard for me to say I'm still an addict because I'm not doing those things anymore."
She concluded, "If I can make it through the crazy roller coasters in life being in front the camera, anyone can do it in this crazy thing called life."