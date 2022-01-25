See Mama June Get Cozy With Her Boyfriend During Los Angeles Outing

Watch : Mama June & Honey Boo Boo Talk Reuniting for "The Masked Singer"

Mama June is taking her budding relationship to new heights.



During a daytime hike in Los Angeles on Jan. 24, the 42-year-old TLC star was photographed hand in hand with her new boyfriend, tattoo artist Justin Stroud, 34. And the PDA didn't just stop there, with the two also hugging and kissing during their romantic stroll. Per the Daily Mail, the newly linked couple reportedly began dating in early December.



For the active outing, Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, wore a hoodie and gray sweatpants paired with multicolored sneakers. Justin wore a long-sleeved black shirt with light-brown khaki pants and Nike sneakers.



The latest sighting of the pair comes a little over five months after Mama June—who is mom of reality star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson—split from her long-term boyfriend, Geno Doak in August.

Her relationship with Doak made headlines in October 2019, when both were charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, with Doak facing an additional charge of alleged domestic violence in the third degree.