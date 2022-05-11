Selena Gomez Apologizes After Fans Accuse Her of Throwing Shade at Hailey Bieber

Watch : Selena Gomez Has Best Reaction to Hosting SNL

Who knew a few skincare tutorials could cause so much drama?

It all started on May 10 when Hailey Bieber posted a few "get ready with me" videos to TikTok. Just a few hours later, Selena Gomez shared a clip of her own routine to the social network, and some followers were quick to make assumptions about the intention behind her video.

"LOL I know who she's referring to," one commenter wrote, per a screenshot shared by a social media user. Added another, "Wait…is she tryna make fun of you know who."

However, Selena soon made it clear she wasn't throwing shade. "This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health," she wrote, per another screenshot shared by a fan account. "Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon."

Selena later turned off the comments underneath her video. However, many fans came to her defense after she shared a new post.

"Don't apologize," one follower wrote. "You did nothing wrong, just keep doing you!" Added another, "She was just showing off her skincare, people need to leave her alone."