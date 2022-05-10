Alo Yoga First Annual Alo-versary Sale: Save 20% On These Must-Haves Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love working out and being stylish at the same time, then you need to shop at Alo Yoga. The brand proves that athleisure can be fashionable and functional. There are so many great styles that are hard to resist, especially with all of the matching pieces. If you find a color you like, Alo has a sports bra, shorts, a jacket, socks, a tank top, and a yoga mat all in that same hue. The brand takes coordinated activewear to a whole other level. If a great workout set is the perfect motivation to hit the gym, you need to look for great sales.
Alo's first-annual Alo-versary Celebration is here, which means you can save 20% on every single thing. Alo doesn't solely have activewear. There's skincare, beauty products, accessories, and more to choose from. There are so many great styles to choose from, but here are some standouts.
Alo Alosoft Switch It Up Bra
You can wear this bra in so many different ways. You can even wear it as a crop top. It's perfect for working out or for a music festival. It also comes in white and orange.
Alo 60-Second Detox & Glow Mask
We all have a spare 60 seconds, right? If you want to glow, Alo says that this mask delivers "plumped, poreless-looking skin that glows from within" after just one minute of use. Just put a clean, even layer on wet skin and massage it in for 30 seconds. Then, the mask changes color, turning green. Keep it on for another 30 second, then rinse it off.
Alo High-Waist Biker Short
A high-quality pair of biker shorts is hard to find. Thankfully, this Alo sale is happening right now. This fabric sculpts, has four-way stretch, it's moisture-wicking, and odor-resistant. The brand claims these shorts are "designed & uniquely fit to flatter every size." There are so many great colors to choose from, from brights to neutrals.
Alo Lasting Lip Balm
Make sure to keep your lips hydrated and protected with an Alo lip balm. One shopper raved, "So far I'm loving this lip balm! No mineral oil, petrolatum, just nourishing / hydrating ingredients that help to restore moisture to my lips. I live in AZ where it's incredibly hot & dry during the summers, I can tell this is going to be a new staple in my bag & by my bed!"
Alo Warrior Mat
This yoga mat has been "rigorously tested" according to the brand. Additionally, it has a great cushioning for joint support, it's anti-odor, sli-free, and sweat-wicking. There are many colors to choose from. This mat is a great investment in yourself.
An Alo shopper said, "LOVE this mat for hot yoga!! I've been looking for a no-slip solution for awhile and am thrilled to not have to spray a towel throughout practice any more."
Alo Keep It Dry Fitness Zip Pouch
If you don't have time to go home in between the gym and work, you need one of these pouches in your bag. It's water-resistant, durable, and lightweight; i.e. it's just what you need to separate wet items from dry essentials.
Alo Restorative Hand Cream
Don't forget to moisturize your hands. An Alo shopper said, "Use it multiple times a day and my hands are softer than before."
Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo leggings are the best. They are sculpting, smoothing, and they're so comfortable (never constricting). You will keep looking for excuses to wear these and you'll want them in every color.
Alo 7/8 High Waist Flutter Legging
Thes flutter leggings are so cute that you're gonna want to dress them up and go out. They also come in brown and white.
Alo Aces Tennis Skirt
Even if you don't play tennis, you'll want to get in on this never-ending trend. The skirt has a hidden waistband pocket, which is perfect for your phone or other small essentials. This skirt comes in so many adorable colors.
Alo
Hide your face from the sun and cover a bad hair day with an Alo cap.
If you're looking for more workout essentials, there's a $70 discount on these Apple Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds with 56,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.