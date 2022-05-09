Lululemon Sports Bra Review: If You Have Big Boobs, This Is the Game-Changing Bra You’ve Been Hoping For

I'm not the only one who's impressed with this Lululemon sports bra. Check out some of the rave reviews.

Lululemon In Alignment Bra Light Support, D–G Cups Reviews

A shopper gushed, "I love everything about this bra - its a perfect fit, feels great, and keeps its shape perfectly. I've even wear it as an everyday bra and it doesn't look like I'm wearing a sports bra. I love it and would buy more if there were any more colours in my size. Please make more!!"

Another shopper declared, "Love this bra! Wear it every time it's clean!! Most supportive and comfortable."

A Lululemon customer said, "THANK YOU for making bigger cup sizes!!! Closest I've ever found to a well fitting sports bra! I am a UK 28G/US 28I and bras that don't have band/cup sizing just don't do it for me. Very high coverage and the band is TIGHT (27"and no stretch for size 32G). Those features make this bra work for me so I guess it just depends on your preference."

Someone else shared, "I use this for bouldering, yoga and just wearing under a t-shirt because it is so much more comfortable than a normal bra for me. Feels like a comfortable armor Amazing bra! So comfortable and I find it decently supportive, despite it being listed as light support."

"I've never brought any other Lulu bras because they never fit me, but I thought I would try this one and it's amazing! I got the 42ddd, and it fits perfectly. It's comfortable enough to wear as an everyday bra too, which I love. Highly recommend," a fan of the sports bra wrote.

Someone else reviewed, "Fits great, band is tighter than anticipated but still fits well in the cups. I wear this style to work every day and I'm obsessed! They provide the support of a proper bra but the comfort of a sports bra, no digging in at all!"

Another customer said, "This is one of the best bras I have ever tried. It's extremely flattering and comfortable. It has great full coverage and the straps don't dig in. I purchased it in a size 36DDD, which is the same size I wear in the Run Times Bra. Will definitely be purchasing more."