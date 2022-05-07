Ashley Graham Shares Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Twin Sons at the Same Time

Watch : Supermodel Ashley Graham Welcomes TWIN Boys

Ashley Graham is a supermodel and a super mom.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram on May 6 to share a photo of herself tandem breastfeeding both of her twin boys, Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin.

She captioned the moment, "double fisting (peep the wacky tan lines)."

Fans and followers of the Sports Illustrated model took to the comment section to show her some praise and admiration.

One user wrote, "Wow! Any mom who can breastfeed is amazing. Breastfeeding twins? Incredible! It takes so much energy from your body to do so."

Another chimed in, adding, "This picture is so powerful. The strength of a woman."

Ashley and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed Malachi and Roman nearly four months ago. Their twin sons are joined by their first child, 2-year-old Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. Since Malachi and Roman's arrival, Ashley has been open about sharing the joys of motherhood, along with the tougher parts.