Kim Kardashian Changed Into Another Marilyn Monroe Dress After 2022 Met Gala

Watch : Kim Kardashian on Being "Teachable" Amid Met Gala 2022 Backlash

Being Marilyn Monroe is so nice, Kim Kardashian did it twice.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians is such a big fan of the Hollywood icon that she wore not one, but two dresses belonging to the late actress on the night of the 2022 Met Gala.

To keep you up: Kim first stepped out on May 2 at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art clad in the Bob Mackie-designed Jean Louis gown Marilyn famously rocked while singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962. After walking the red carpet with boyfriend Pete Davidson, she then swapped into a replica of the same dress as not to risk damaging the historic $5 million ensemble.

However, in an Instagram post shared on May 6, Kim revealed that she was able to "top off my night" by wearing a second outfit once donned by Marilyn. In researching a look for the Met Gala, Kim found out Heritage Auctions owned the green sequined number that the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes star wore when she won an award for World Film Favorite at the 1962 Golden Globes.