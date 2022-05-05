Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Throwback Video of Him and Their Daughter

Bruce Willis' little girl is growing up.
The Die Hard star's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared some of their family's cutest moments on Instagram ahead of their daughter Evelyn's 8th birthday on May 5. In a throwback video set to "Love You Still (abcdefu romantic version)" by Tyler Shaw, Bruce was seen carrying the tiny tot on his shoulders before swinging her down for a close-up.
Calling Evelyn the "baby of our family," Emma wrote in the caption that she "can't believe" how quickly the years have flown by. She added, "You know what I'm gonna say…. it goes by so fast!"
On her Instagram Stories, the model also posted several family snaps, including one of Bruce, 67, giving Evelyn a hug with the caption: "She's a gift."
Another photo showed the actor holding Evelyn above his head in a pool while Emma snuggled with their other daughter, 10-year-old Mabel. Emma wrote, "We love you so much Evelyn."
Bruce, who tied the knot with Emma in 2009, also shares daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore.
Emma's posts comes more than a month after she and Demi—along with all five of Bruce's daughters—announced in a joint statement that the action star will be stepping back from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can impact a person's ability to communicate.
"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement, shared on March 30, read. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
The message continued, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."
In the past, Bruce has called the strong bond he has with his family "the most significant part of my life, and no film script will ever change that."
"I don't have much to get upset about in life," he told Everything Zoomer in 2013. "Your kids need your love and attention and being able to devote myself to them is very fulfilling. As I get older, spending time with my daughters makes things much easier. You learn to put your ego aside."