Christopher Lloyd Is a Demanding Bassoon Teacher in This The Conners Sneak Peek

Great Scott! Christopher Lloyd is obsessed with the bassoon!
Lloyd, the legendary actor who played Doc Brown in the Back to the Future film franchise, is an ornery contrabassoon teacher in this exclusive clip from the May 4 episode of The Conners.
What's the contrabassoon? Let us explain. The contrabassoon, also known as the double bassoon, is a larger version of a traditional bassoon which makes a sound an octave lower.
Now that we've gotten that out of the way, let's jump into the hilarious clip.
After retiring from the symphony, Lou attempts to teach Mark (Ames McNamara) how to use the contrabassoon as the only contrabassoon teacher in town.
"This instrument demands sacrifice. Your time, your family, your friends, your lovers," Lou tells Mark in the clip. "Your new lover is the contrabassoon. Are you ready for that, Mark?"
We've heard about being a music lover, but this is next level!
When Mark tells Lou that he's been practicing the instrument for two hours a night, Lou scoffs.
"Two hours isn't going to cut it if you want to learn the contrabassoon," Lou says. "Plan on four hours a night."
Mark, perhaps frightened by this man and his obsession with the contrabassoon, agrees.
"Yes, sir," Mark tells Lou. "I'll practice for as long as I need to if it's going to get me a scholarship to college."
Ah, but those are fighting words for Lou.
"You don't learn the contrabassoon to go to college," Lou argues. "You learn the contrabassoon because you love the contrabassoon!"
We've learned so much about the contrabassoon today.
If Llloyd's Lou character seems familiar to you, that's because he originated the role on a 2018 episode of the Roseanne reboot. Roseanne morphed into The Conners after the former was canceled after a series of offensive tweets by star Roseanne Barr.
In his first appearance, Lou was dating Roseanne's mother Beverly, played by Estelle Parsons.
Lloyd, a three-time Emmy winner with TV credits that include Taxi, NCIS and The Big Bang Theory, was recently cast on season three of The Mandalorian.
Check out Lloyd and that darn contrabassoon when The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.