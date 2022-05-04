Christopher Lloyd Is a Demanding Bassoon Teacher in This The Conners Sneak Peek

Watch : Lecy Goranson Tells All on "The Conners"

Great Scott! Christopher Lloyd is obsessed with the bassoon!

Lloyd, the legendary actor who played Doc Brown in the Back to the Future film franchise, is an ornery contrabassoon teacher in this exclusive clip from the May 4 episode of The Conners.

What's the contrabassoon? Let us explain. The contrabassoon, also known as the double bassoon, is a larger version of a traditional bassoon which makes a sound an octave lower.

Now that we've gotten that out of the way, let's jump into the hilarious clip.

After retiring from the symphony, Lou attempts to teach Mark (Ames McNamara) how to use the contrabassoon as the only contrabassoon teacher in town.

"This instrument demands sacrifice. Your time, your family, your friends, your lovers," Lou tells Mark in the clip. "Your new lover is the contrabassoon. Are you ready for that, Mark?"

We've heard about being a music lover, but this is next level!

When Mark tells Lou that he's been practicing the instrument for two hours a night, Lou scoffs.

"Two hours isn't going to cut it if you want to learn the contrabassoon," Lou says. "Plan on four hours a night."