Coach’s 25% Off Sale Event: Score Best-Selling Bags, Mother's Day Gifts & More for as Low as $26

This article was created in partnership with Coach. We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Long work week got you feeling down? We feel you. The good news is, it's finally the weekend! The even better news? We've got a fabulous sale we know you're going to love. So if you're in need of some serious retail therapy, you'll want to check out what we have in store for you.

Coach is holding a major sale event right now where you can save 25% off select full price styles. It's definitely a sale you want to take advantage of as best-selling styles like the cute and functional Kitt Messenger Crossbody and the timeless Coach Willow Shoulder Bag are included. All you have to do is enter the code SAVE25 at checkout to receive your discount.

But taking 25% off isn't the only offer Coach has right now. In addition to that, Coach is also offering sets for less, where you can score some really good discounts on bag bundles. One we're really excited about is the fan fave Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag with a mini skinny ID case. The bundled price is so good, you're basically getting the ID case for free.

If you're still shopping for Mother's Day gifts, select items are on sale for 25% off as well. Plus, purchases of $400 or more gets you a free gift for mom with the code GIFTMOM. It's just deals on deals on deals.

Be sure to check out Coach's 25% off sale event right now. We've rounded up some of the best deals and items you can score right now. Check those out below.