Amazon Most Shopped This Month: The 19 Most Popular Items E! Readers Bought

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Time flies when you're shopping a lot, right? Well, that's not actually an established catchphrase, but it really should be. It's just so exhilarating to do your research, add your item to your Amazon cart, anticipate its arrival, and confirm that you have a new must-have once you try it. If you're reading this you understand what I'm saying because E! readers really got their shop on this month. From beauty products to home decor to fashion, and everything in between, you shopped til you dropped (staying within your budget, of course).
Let's check out the most popular products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this month.
Most Shopped Amazon Home Products and Kitchen Tools
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper & Spiralizer
This 4-in-1 chopper comes with four interchangeable blades that let you julienne, chop, spiral, and slice vegetables with ease.
Click here to read more about why we think this is a must-have kitchen gadget and to check out some of the 30,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dash Mini Maker for Individual Waffles, Hash Browns, Keto Chaffle
This incredibly popular waffle maker is nonstick, easy-to-clean, compact, and a true multi-tasker. Use it affordable waffle maker to cook Keto chaffles, hash browns, cookies, biscuits, falafels, and more in just minutes. Plus, it's available in 23 beautiful colors and prints.
The Dash Mini Maker has 163,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and you can read more about it here.
Capri Blue Scented Candle with Glass Candle Holder
You know that incredible spell when you walk into an Anthropologie store? It's from Capri Blue candles. That scent is just iconic and these candle holders are super chic.
This candle is available in a few different colors, it has 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and it's been recommended by The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Hannah Brown in addition to Lana Condor and Nicky Hilton.
Boyata Laptop Stand
This adjustable laptop stand has 10,300+ five-star reviews on Amazon. It has a heat vent, it's fully adjustable, and there are multiple colors to choose from.
Secura Electric Wine Opener, Automatic Electric Wine Bottle Corkscrew Opener with Foil Cutter, Rechargeable (Stainless Steel)
This $23 electric, cordless wine opener has 23,700+ 5-star amazon reviews & it's so easy to use. Never struggle to open a bottle of wine ever again. This electric, cordless wine opener is a total game-changer. Read more about it here.
Serene Spaces Living Echeveria Succulent Mix in Bowl
Flip or Flop alum Christina Haack recommended this faux plant in her list of Amazon home must-haves. Christina said, "A little trick that I like to do, especially when staging houses, is to mix real plants with fake. This one is super cute. It goes with any style house. It looks great on floating shelves and it looks great as a pop of color. My favorite pop of color to add is green."
Most Shopped Amazon Beauty Products
CSM Dry Body Brush For Beautiful Skin
This dry brush is one of those essentials to get your body summer ready with incredibly soft skin. It's great for skin exfoliation and lymphatic. It has 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara
This is one of our favorite beauty products that will save you time and money. This mascara has 57,700+ 5-star reviews.
Besland Hair Finishing Stick
This $8 hair finishing stick has more than 13,300+ five-star amazon reviews. If you battle flyaways on a daily basis, this magical hair cream stick is for you! This is great for slicked-back ponytails and buns.
Suprance Green Tea Matcha Eye Mask
These under eye patches are super hydrating and they feel so refreshing. We included them in our roundup of the best under eye gels and in our breakdown of Cassie's Euphoria beauty routine. These have 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amirce Golden 3D Electric Facial Roller and T Shape Facial Roller Massager Kit
This set comes with two different, battery-powered facial massagers. I use the Y-shaped one along my jawline and the perimeter of my face to sculpt and diminish swelling and puffiness. The T-shaped roller is great to work in serums on your cheeks, chin, and forehead. I feel like all of my skincare products are doing a better job when I finish the application with this tool. I turn to these before a big event or the morning after a big event when I want to get my face looking its very best (and free of puffiness). This set has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
We used this to replicate Cassie's Euphoria beauty routine and to follow Hailey Bieber's beauty tips.
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm
Nikki Reed recommended this tinted lip balm from Jessica Alba's brand Honest Beauty. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause uses it too.
This lip balm has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in eight colors.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)
Chrishell Stause said, "I use Crest White Strips. I'm asked about this all the time. I don't go and get them whitened. I have sensitive gums. I just use this. It works amazing. I do it at home. This works for me. I love it. It's quick and easy."
These white strips have 46,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Most Shopped Amazon Fitness and Wellness Products
Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers- Set of 6
This set of shower steamers will turn your shower into a luxurious and relaxing experience. E! Shopping Editors love these and they have 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil
This is one of our favorite body oils to prep for summer. It has 37,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The brand recommends this product to firm up cellulite, firm the skin, and diminish the appearance of stretch marks.
AKAMC 3 Pack Women's Medium Support Cross Back Wirefree
This three-pack of sports bras provides medium support and they are available in multiple color combinations. This set has 23,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Most Shopped Amazon Organization Products
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook
This is one of the coolest Amazon products we've found recently. Stop wasting paper and take notes in this reusable notebook instead. It's compatible with Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more. It comes in 14 colors and prints. Read this to learn more about this innovative must-have, which has 44,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set of 4
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice recommended these shoe storage bags in her list of Amazon travel essentials. These are also great to use at home to organize your footwear.
This set has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more great Amazon finds, check out these spring outfits under $45, chosen by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.