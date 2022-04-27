The Afterparty Is Raging on for These Three Lucky Stars in Season 2

Watch : "The Afterparty" Stars Spill Behind-the-Scenes SECRETS

Three stars of The Afterparty snagged an exclusive invite for season two!

Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao will return for season two of the Apple TV+ murder mystery series. They join Tiffany Haddish, whose return was announced in March.

Tiffany will reprise her role as Det. Danner, back to solve another murder, this one at a wedding, according to the streamer. Sam and Zoë will reprise their roles of Aniq and Zoe from season one, which took place at the afterparty of a high school reunion.

At the end of the first season, Aniq and Zoë hook up, so could this be their wedding? If it is, and Det. Danner is involved, it's safe to say married life isn't off to a great start!

The second season of The Afterparty welcomes in some of television's finest: The Office star Zach Woods, Weeds star Elizabeth Perkins, Hacks star Poppy Liu and PEN15's Anna Konkle.

Paul Walter Hauser, Jack Whitehall and Vivian Wu round out the stellar ensemble.