Whitehall felt like he "nailed" his line recording. "I went away and I told anyone I had ever met that I was going to be in Frozen." When the film was released in 2013, Whitehall went to the theater to watch his scene. "I see my character, the troll, in the enchanted forest—the fat little fellow up there on the screen. He goes to clear his throat, he's about to do the line, and the camera cuts away to Princess Elsa and she starts singing. I was shouting at the screen, Jimmy! I was like, 'Excuse me! Elsa! Zip it, bitch! Gothi has something to say! Gothi had a line!' Shut up!'"

Needless to say, Whitehall admitted, "I was asked to leave the cinema."

To find out what the heck happened, Whitehall called his agent. "I go, 'I went to see the film. My line doesn't appear to be in it.' He went, 'Oh, Jack. I'm so sorry. I forgot to tell you. Disney called and unfortunately your part in the movie has been reduced to a nonspeaking role.' Uh, it's animation! A non-speaking role? That means I'm not in it!" he said as Fallon howled with laughter. "And he goes, 'Calm down. You gotta just let it go.' I was like, 'Don't give me let it go!'"

Clearly, Whitehall joked, "I'm over it now."