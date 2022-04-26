Kim Kardashian Drops Her First Revolve Edit: Shop These 12 Must-Have Styles

We included these products shared by Kim Kardashian because we think you'll like them at these prices. Kim is a paid spokesperson for Revolve. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Break out the square sunglasses, gloves, and caution tape, Kim Kardashian has just launched her first curated collection with Revolve. If you have always wanted to feel like Kim styled your look, here's your chance. She included some signature elements from her personal style, and of course, some picks from her sister Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American.
Kim explained, "Everything that I get has to work everywhere, and when it comes to ‘Festival Fashion,' I feel like you always have to be yourself. Simple. Sexy.I wanted my picks to be classic pieces that everyone would look good in, and find easy to put together with other outfits. I made sure that everything was just really versatile."
Kim's Spring Style Edit with Revolve includes 20 pieces that can be worn together or with other favorites you already have in your closet. Here are some of her standout picks.
Kim Kardashian's Revolve Edit
Good American Scuba Contour Bodysuit
A high-quality black bodysuit is a true wardrobe essential. This one slims, sculpts, and you can wear it on its own or as the perfect layering piece under jackets, blazers, and sweaters.
The Bar Tulle Gloves
Of course, Kim's edit would not be komplete without some sheer gloves.
Sami Miro Vintage V Cut Tank
You will want to wear this lightweight jersey tank with everything. It's perfect for summer and a great layering piece during the cooler months.
Good American Good Waist
These perfectly ripped jeans go with everything. You need these in your life, for sure. These are available in sizes ranging from 00 to 18.
Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Aztec Catsuit
Heads will turn everywhere you go when you're in this cut-out catsuit. This would also look so cool with a black leather jacket in cool weather.
Good American Lettuce Edge Cropped Mock Long Sleeve
Black and white is always a chic move.
H:ours Azaria Top
This black crop top is giving Euphoria style vibes.
H:ours Suki Cutout Jogger
Once again, these are definitely giving that Y2K aesthetic and we're here for it.
Lamarque Yara Top
This wouldn't be a Kim K kuration, without some leather. You can even go for a leather on leather look, pairing this top with some matching pants or a leather skirt.
Miaou Campbell Corset Top
This orange corset top is a fun pop of color for your wardrobe.
Moussy Vintage Altadena Shorts
These jean shorts are the perfect length. Throw these on with an old t-shirt for a casual, chill day. Or you can dress them up a little with your favorite blazer.
Nookie Rhea Faux Leather Mini Dress
This chocolate brown trend is still going strong. There's just one problem: this leather mini also comes in black and white too. Decisions, decisions.
