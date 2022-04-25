Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to Those Vanderpump Valley Spin-Off Rumors

Watch : Inside Lisa Vanderpump's New Parisian Las Vegas Restaurant

Lisa Vanderpump knows all, including whether the Vanderpump Rules spin-off rumors are true.

The Bravo star revealed whether the rumored Vanderpump Valley spin-off is in the works during an exclusive interview with E! News at the Vanderpump à Paris restaurant opening party.

Chatter about the potential series first began after Bravo's Andy Cohen accidentally introduced series star Lala Kent as "Lala from Vanderpump Valley" on the April 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"I don't think we're there yet," Lisa told E! News. "So I'm not saying we won't be one day. But no, I can't validate those rumors.

As for the possibility of a show set at Vanderpump à Paris? "It would be a different show if we did a show here because I think it was always about the group and the friendship and how they all kind of grew up together," she said, "So it'd be a different show but of course it is a great canvas."