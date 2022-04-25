Kim Kardashian Joins TikTok With Solo Account and Her First Video Is Very On-Brand

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Date Night in D.C.

Kim Kardashian is going solo—on TikTok, that is.

Five months after joining the app with her 8-year-old daughter North West using a joint account, the reality star launched a page of her very own on April 25. In true Kardashian fashion, Kim made sure to give a shout-out to her glam squad in her social media post, enlisting both hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup guru Mario Dedivanovic to star in her solo account's inaugural video.

In the tongue-in-cheek clip, the two men can be seen carrying the tools of their trade as an audio track asks, "So, you're an artist? Are you good at it?"

After they nod, the video then cuts to Kim, rocking a sleek ponytail and a face full of makeup, striking a variety of poses.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote in the caption, "Hey Guys."

Needless to say, Kim made quite the impression as the comments section was quickly flooded with warm welcomes for the SKIMS mogul. "DAMNN QUEEN SLAYYY," one TikTok user raved, while another fan wrote, "THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED."