Kim Kardashian Joins TikTok With Solo Account and Her First Video Is Very On-Brand

Kim Kardashian is going solo—on TikTok, that is.
Five months after joining the app with her 8-year-old daughter North West using a joint account, the reality star launched a page of her very own on April 25. In true Kardashian fashion, Kim made sure to give a shout-out to her glam squad in her social media post, enlisting both hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup guru Mario Dedivanovic to star in her solo account's inaugural video.
In the tongue-in-cheek clip, the two men can be seen carrying the tools of their trade as an audio track asks, "So, you're an artist? Are you good at it?"
After they nod, the video then cuts to Kim, rocking a sleek ponytail and a face full of makeup, striking a variety of poses.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote in the caption, "Hey Guys."
Needless to say, Kim made quite the impression as the comments section was quickly flooded with warm welcomes for the SKIMS mogul. "DAMNN QUEEN SLAYYY," one TikTok user raved, while another fan wrote, "THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED."
Kim first joined TikTok in November, appearing alongside North, who she shares with ex Kanye West, in a video that gave fans a glimpse of their "spa day" together. The 16-second clip included close-ups of products from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin skincare brand and footage of Kim and North lip-syncing to Doja Cat's smash hit "Need to Know."
The pair went on to create dozens more videos—including some featuring Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick and Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson—before seemingly taking a break in January.
And while Kim appears to be a complete TikTok pro in her new video, amassing more than half a million views within an hour of posting, that has not always been the case. After all, she admitted in a past episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she felt uncomfortable making videos on the app.
"I'm just not a good dancer so it's hard for me," she revealed. "I want to, but I just don't have time."
Well, it looks like Kim has since mastered the art of TikTok!