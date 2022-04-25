Why Selling Sunset Fans Are Convinced Jason Oppenheim Made a Fake Phone Call in Season 5

Not all Selling Sunset fans are buying this one.
After season five of the hit Netflix series premiered on April 22, several viewers took to social media to call b.s. on one particular scene.
In episode seven, titled "It's Getting Personal," there's a shot where Jason Oppenheim, owner of the featured real estate brokerage The Oppenheim Group, appears to make a phone call about an offer on a property. But some eagle-eyed fans thought it looked like he had opened his camera app instead of hopping on a call. "Not Jason Oppenheim getting up to make a call with his camera," one Twitter user wrote along with a video. Added another, "My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client #SellingSunset."
Others, however, were quick to come to Jason's defense. "You guys are aware you can still be on a call but on a different page, app…" one commenter replied. Noted another, "Sometimes the ear or face touches the screen and turns on other apps."
E! News has reached out to Jason's and Netflix's teams for comment but has yet to hear back. In any case, this isn't the only moment worth phoning home about. In addition to introducing new cast member Chelsea Lazkani, this season details Jason's months-long romance with coworker Chrishell Stause.
My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/T0qUfTQvf9— lana ?? (@taytoomuch13) April 22, 2022
This past December the agent and broker announced their split, with Chrishell noting they weren't "aligned" when it came to the topic of family. As she wrote on Instagram, "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes."
While the two remain friends, Jason admitted in a recent interview that he wasn't looking forward to rewatching their time together.
"It's almost like if you got a divorce and had to watch your wedding video," he told People. "Why would you want to do that? This has not been an easy breakup for me at all—my most difficult for sure—and I'm still processing. So to have to go through this when I'm already having a difficult time is not something I'm looking forward to."
After all, those feelings don't just disappear overnight. "I've had very few serious relationships and, in many ways, this was the most serious," he continued. "It felt real and deep and loving. I still love her, obviously, so it has definitely been an extremely difficult process for me."