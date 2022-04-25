Bill Hader Reveals the Barry “Mistake” That Fueled Major Season 3 Storyline

Watch : Bill Hader Dishes on What to Expect on Barry Season 3

Sometimes TV provides for second chances.

In the season three premiere of HBO's Barry on April 24, the character of NoHo Hank, a member of the Chechen mafia played by Anthony Carrigan, is revealed to be in a relationship with Cristobal, the leader of the Bolivian mafia played by Michael Irby.

Obvious loyalty issues aside—the Chechens and Bolivians don't exactly get along—their relationship represented a do-over, of sorts. While this is the first time we've seen Hank and Cristobal as committed partners, a romantic spark was hinted at between the pair in season two.

In retrospect, Barry star and co-creator Bill Hader would have done it differently.

"It was kind of done as a joke, which looking back was kind of a mistake," he told E! News. "Not that it was jokey, but it was like these two are clearly falling for each other and no one seems to mind. If I had to do it over again, I would do a little bit more subtle version of that."