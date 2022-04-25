Exclusive

Bill Hader Reveals the Barry “Mistake” That Fueled Major Season 3 Storyline

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Bill Hader talks about how a "mistake" from season two of Barry needed to be rectified in the season three premiere April 24. See why it mattered to him.

By Daniel Trainor Apr 25, 2022 5:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesBill HaderCelebrities
Watch: Bill Hader Dishes on What to Expect on Barry Season 3

Sometimes TV provides for second chances. 

In the season three premiere of HBO's Barry on April 24, the character of NoHo Hank, a member of the Chechen mafia played by Anthony Carrigan, is revealed to be in a relationship with Cristobal, the leader of the Bolivian mafia played by Michael Irby

Obvious loyalty issues aside—the Chechens and Bolivians don't exactly get along—their relationship represented a do-over, of sorts. While this is the first time we've seen Hank and Cristobal as committed partners, a romantic spark was hinted at between the pair in season two. 

In retrospect, Barry star and co-creator Bill Hader would have done it differently. 

"It was kind of done as a joke, which looking back was kind of a mistake," he told E! News. "Not that it was jokey, but it was like these two are clearly falling for each other and no one seems to mind. If I had to do it over again, I would do a little bit more subtle version of that."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Against all odds, Hank and Cristobal might have the most stable duo in Barry's season three sea of chaos—at least for now.

"It was kind of like ‘Well, it would be nice if there was one somewhat healthy relationship on the show,'" Bill joked about the couple. "You know, it's like Romeo & Juliet."

Ironically, Bill won't see how any of it plays out onscreen because, it turns out, he doesn't even watch the show!

"I kind of finish things and move on. I'm very interested in what other people are doing," Bill told E!. "I do these episodes and then I never watch them again."

And that doesn't just apply to Barry. "It's funny, because people will mention stuff and I go, ‘What are they talking about?'" he recalled. "It was the same thing on SNL. I never really watched any of the stuff I did until I was on a talk show or something. I just do it and move on."

Peter Iovino/HBO

The third season of Barry also stars Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, D'Arcy Carden and Elsie Fisher

See if Hank and Cristobal can make it work when season three of Barry airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on HBO.

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson Relax During Miami Getaway

2

Watch Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 7

3
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Diet Isn’t Safe to Try, Says Nutritionist

4

Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa’s Son Undergoes Emergency Surgery

5
Update!

Former NBA Player Adreian Payne Dead at 31 After Fatal Shooting

Latest News

See Céline Dion's 3 Sons All Grown Up in Rare Family Photo

13 Ridiculously Affordable Fashion Finds That Target Shoppers Swear By

Exclusive

See a Sneak Peek of Frankie Muniz's Guest Role on New Amsterdam

Isle of Paradise’s Self Tanning Drops Have Over 190K Sephora “Loves”

Why Winning Time Creator Compares the Drama to The Crown

How Maralee Nichols Spent Mother's Day with Tristan Thompson's Son

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reflect on Daughter's 100 Days in NICU