Bill Hader Looks for a "Second Chance" in This Killer Barry Season 3 Teaser

Watch : Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader SECRETLY Dating for "Over a Year"

Barry never makes it easy on himself.

The Emmy-winning HBO series, starring Bill Hader as the titular Barry Berkman, returns on April 24. In this first look at the new season, Barry is doing his best to move on from the dangerous world he's managed to embroil himself in.

"Everybody deserves a second chance," Barry says.

Oh, if only it were that easy.

In season three, "Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting," according to HBO. "But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice."

The teaser opens with Barry saying, "We've both done terrible things in our lives, but I believe you can be the version of yourself that you want to be." It's trademark logic from Barry, who has been forced to become a chameleon in almost all of his relationships throughout the first two seasons.