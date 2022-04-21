Selling Sunset Season 5 May Make You Feel Badly for Christine Quinn

Watch : "Selling Sunset" Star Christine Quinn Is Pregnant

The return of Selling Sunset might have us joining Team Christine.

In season five of the addicting real estate reality show, premiering April 22 on Netflix, Christine Quinn finds herself on the outs with all of the other women at Oppenheim Group. It's never easy being the outcast, and Christine says it hasn't been fun being shunned.

"I think the thing they get wrong about me is that I'm just like everyone else. We have this thing up here that is our brain, and we have this thing here that's our heart," Christine shared for Netflix's first digital cover for their Tudum site, which E! News has an exclusive first look at. "I think the hardest thing is you're seen one way, and then people don't realize that you have feelings. People make mistakes and it's okay."

Christine's co-workers reject the idea that they've done anything wrong, however.

"I hate that we're being portrayed as mean girls this season," Heather Rae El Moussa said of what's to come for season five drama.

Emma Hernan took it one step further, saying that Christine is attempting to spin an unsuccessful narrative.