Selling Sunset Season 5 May Make You Feel Badly for Christine Quinn

Netflix's real estate saga Selling Sunset is back for season five on April 22. As our favorite glamorous brokers return, we're left asking ourselves: do we feel badly for Christine Quinn now?

The return of Selling Sunset might have us joining Team Christine.

In season five of the addicting real estate reality show, premiering April 22 on Netflix, Christine Quinn finds herself on the outs with all of the other women at Oppenheim Group. It's never easy being the outcast, and Christine says it hasn't been fun being shunned.

"I think the thing they get wrong about me is that I'm just like everyone else. We have this thing up here that is our brain, and we have this thing here that's our heart," Christine shared for Netflix's first digital cover for their Tudum site, which E! News has an exclusive first look at. "I think the hardest thing is you're seen one way, and then people don't realize that you have feelings. People make mistakes and it's okay." 

Christine's co-workers reject the idea that they've done anything wrong, however.

"I hate that we're being portrayed as mean girls this season," Heather Rae El Moussa said of what's to come for season five drama.

Emma Hernan took it one step further, saying that Christine is attempting to spin an unsuccessful narrative. 

Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Buys $3.3 Million Hollywood Hills Home: Go Inside
"There's a reason why we choose not to have someone in our lives," Emma added. "There's one person all of us girls have an issue with. These people are the opposite of mean girls. These are the most supportive girls to me, personally. I struggled in high school and coming into this group has been the biggest breath of fresh air."

Meanwhile, Chrishell Stause, who has been odds with Christine since the beginning of Selling Sunset, avoided engaging in the drama altogether. "It's true that we don't all get along," she told Tudum. "It is really hard if you're being given an energy from someone. There are always times I wish I could have been better, but it's difficult to support someone toxic."

Lucky for Christine, she found an ally in season five newcomer Chelsea Lazkani. Apparently, after witnessing the other ladies pile on to Christine, she felt compelled to say something. "The type of person I am and where my value system lies, I really just call things out how I see them," Chelsea explained. "I didn't take into account prior behavior."

It's always nice to have a friend—even if she is the only one.

And yet, despite all of the bad blood, Selling Sunset's Maya Vander knows who sits in the throne.

"Christine runs Selling Sunset, let's face it," Maya told Tudum. "If Christine leaves the show, what are we going to have?"

We don't even want to think about it.

The fifth season of Selling Sunset premieres April 22 on Netflix.

