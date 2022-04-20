See Queen Elizabeth II Celebrate 96th Birthday in New Photo With Horses

Queen Elizabeth II reined in a couple new friends.
Ahead of Elizabeth's 96th birthday on April 21, The Royal Windsor Horse Show shared a photo of the Queen posing next to two white horses to commemorate the big day. In the photo, the Queen is shown in a long forrest green dress as she holds the reins of the horses by her side.
Aside from posing next to the white animals, Queen Elizabeth II plans to spend her birthday in private. A senior Buckingham Palace spokesperson told E! News in a statement on April 20, "Her Majesty has travelled to the Sandringham estate for a private break."
Earlier this month, she opted out of Easter celebrations with the royal family that took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on April 17. The reason for her absence was not disclosed. She also missed out on the Royal Maundy Service at St. George's Chapel on April 14 and the Commonwealth Day Service on March 14 after testing positive for COVID-19 in February.
The Queen did make time to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for her late husband Prince Phillip—who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021—at Westminster Abbey in London on March 29, making it her first public appearance in five months.
While she may have kept indoors, others in the royal family have taken the time to come to her instead. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the Queen over tea on April 14. He told Today that "it was just so nice to see her" in an interview that aired April 20. "She's on great form."
He said they all shared a good chuckle during their U.K. visit and ensured that he is making an effort to support the Queen despite residing in Santa Barbara, Calif. with their children Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months.
Harry said on the Today show, "I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her."
At least by the looks of it, she's got the right horses by her side.