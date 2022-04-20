Queen Elizabeth II Taking "Private Break" at Sandringham Ahead of Birthday

Looks like Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her 96th birthday in private.
A senior Buckingham Palace spokesperson told E! News in a statement on April 20, "Her Majesty has travelled to the Sandringham estate for a private break."
The news comes just one day before the Queen turns 96 years old, and follows a series of public events that the monarch has missed.
Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Her Majesty would not be joining the other members of the royal family at the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17. A reason for her absence was not disclosed to the public.
On April 14, the Queen missed the Royal Maundy Service at St. George's Chapel, making it the first time since 1970 that she hasn't been in attendance, according to BBC. And a month earlier, she was not able to make it to the Commonwealth Day Service on March 14.
Last month, the Queen was in attendance at the March 29 service of Thanksgiving for her late husband Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021, marking her first public appearance in five months. Since October, she had only held virtual meetings and public receptions.
While many have questioned the status of the Queen's health, especially after she was hospitalized in late October for what the Buckingham Palace called "preliminary investigations," her grandson Prince Harry said she was doing "great" after visiting her earlier this month.
"It was just so nice to see her," the Duke of Sussex told Today's Hoda Kotb. "She's on great form."