Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Her Birthday With a Cruel Intentions Reunion

Some things never get old.
In honor of her 45th birthday on April 14, Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated the big day in a very special way: The actress reunited with her Cruel Intentions co-stars, Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe, along with the movie's director, Roger Kumble and producer Neal Moritz. For the occasion, the party of five visited an art gallery in Los Angeles that has a few paintings dedicated to the 1999 cult-classic on display.
"Art and surprises on my birthday," Sarah captioned her Instagram photos of the reunion. "What a special day. Thank you @wkndpartyupdate and @jeffreydeitchgallery (and of course @selmablair @ryanphillippe @rogerkumble @nhmoritz ).
And as expected, fans couldn't help but gush over seeing their favorite co-stars (minus Reese Witherspoon, who was MIA) back together more than 20 years after their film's release. One person commented, "The reunion I needed to see." While another added, "This is everythinggg," A third chimed in, "This is what my teenage bedroom wall dreams are made of."
But it's worth noting that isn't the first reunion that Sarah and Selma have had since their hit movie wrapped. The two have enjoyed a close friendship over the years, with the duo stepping out together for a night out in 2017 and attending a Pink concert together in 2018.
If this reunion has you feeling nostalgic—not to worry, we have way more Cruel Intentions content where that came from: