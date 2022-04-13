Mayim Bialik Addresses Jeopardy! Wardrobe Controversy

Shutterstock

"It is a dream job," she said. "I learn every day. I get to meet new contestants every hour. It's fun. And the knowledge that these contestants have, it's just so much fun to watch. I'm entertained."

Already an accomplished actress, doctor and author, Bialik also recently took a turn on the other side of the camera, making her directorial debut with the new film As They Made Us, based on her own life experiences.

"My father passed away seven years ago, and I wasn't like, ‘I should write a movie about all the feelings that come up when you're grieving someone,'" she said. "But in the process of kind of grief, I started having all these memories, things come up. A lot of them were accompanied by music in my head, and I was like, ‘I think I should write this down.'"

Starring Dianna Agron, Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen, the film touches on topics that Bialik says weren't talked about during her childhood, including addiction and mental illness.

"The fact is there are stories like this in every family. Every race, class, gender, everybody has these kinds of issues of ‘the one who stayed,' ‘the one who left,' ‘we don't talk about this one.' That, to me, that is—it's about all those stories, which so many people have," she said.

It's through a film like this that the actress wants to change the narrative so that younger generations feel more comfortable talking about their struggles.

"With my kids, I'm honest with them when I struggle too," she shared. "I still live with mental health challenges. It's going to be my whole life, that's our story. So, I don't tell them I'm fine when I'm not because they can feel it in the air."

As They Made Us is available in theaters now and on VOD.