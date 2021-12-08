Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Stay on as Jeopardy! Hosts for the Rest of Season 38

Watch : Mike Richards OUT as "Jeopardy!" Executive Producer Amid Controversy

Now entering the studio...

Our continued hosts for Jeopardy!'s 38th season! The beloved game show tweeted on Dec. 8 that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share the hosting duties for the rest of the show's current season, which is set to return with new episodes in 2022.

"We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022," the show tweeted. "@missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy! Season 38 and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer."

Fans will be delighted by this news as Jennings won Jeopardy!'s Greatest of All Time tournament, holds the all-time record for most consecutive games won and currently serves as a consulting producer on the show. As for Bialik? She was a fan-favorite earlier this year when she served as a guest host for two weeks in May and June.