Kim Kardashian Says She Turned to Pete Davidson for Advice Ahead of SNL Hosting Gig

Watch : Kim Kardashian GUSHES Over Pete Davidson at Hulu Premiere

We may need to update Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romantic time line.

In the April 14 premiere episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder shared that Pete gave her Saturday Night Live hosting tips before her headline-making gig in October.

In a confessional, Kim shared that she ran into the comedian at the 2021 Met Gala—which took place in September instead of May due to COVID-19—and asked him for hosting guidance.

According to Kim, "He was like, 'Can you read cue cards? You're good.' I was like, 'I can read.'"

While this tidbit may seem insignificant to some, it shows that Kim—who was declared legally single from husband Kanye "Ye" West in March—had a friendly relationship with Pete heading into Saturday Night Live. (And, according to Kim on the April 12 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Pete "had been asking around for my number a little bit" before the Met Gala.)

During the October 9 episode of Saturday Night Live, Kim and Pete co-starred in an Aladdin-themed sketch and kissed on-camera.

Weeks after their kiss on SNL, Kim and Pete joined Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Knott's Scary Farm theme park outside of Los Angeles.