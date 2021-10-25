Get the First Look at the Skims x Fendi Collection (A.K.A. the Collaboration of the Decade)

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Thanks to Kim Kardashian and Kim Jones, our case of the Mondays is suddenly gone!

The reality star's shapewear brand and the iconic fashion house are teaming up for a limited-edition collection designed for the modern woman. Combining Skims' bestselling styles with inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld sketches from an archival Fendi collection, the collaboration offers a variety of sculpting silhouettes complimented by rich fabrics and hues, plus a special hybrid logo pattern.

"Both Fendi and Skims have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong," Kim Kardashian West explained. "We share a desire to push boundaries, think differently and challenge convention which is why we found so much common ground collaborating on this collection together."