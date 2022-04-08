Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date at Hulu Premiere

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson stepped out together at the premiere of the new Hulu show, The Kardashians. See pics of their night out below.

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner TEASE New Show at Hulu Premiere

Like mother, like daughter!

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson enjoyed a rare night out together at the premiere of their new reality show, The Kardashians, which debuts April 14 on Hulu. And True made it clear she takes after her mom when it comes to knowing how to perfectly pose on the red carpet. 

Khloe embraced her 3-year-old daughter (who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson) at the show's premiere at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on April 7. Khloe, who recently revealed her mini me is already a makeup expert, stunned in a beige corset top and sunglasses at the event. It was a rare moment for True to step into the spotlight, wearing a dress that matched mom Khloe's ensemble.

Ahead of The Kardashians premiere, Khloe has been getting candid about her life and her looks. After addressing a claim that she has butt implants last week, the Good American founder went on to reveal her one regret about her nose job during an interview with ABC News.

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

"My whole life I would say—I've always wanted my nose done, forever," she said on April 6. "But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."

On social media, she added that the procedure was a "breeze," saying, "It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Watch E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. for much more of our interviews and exclusive behind the scenes access with the Kardashian-Jenners. In the meantime, see more photos from the premiere below. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA
Kris Jenner, Ben Winston, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker, Atiana De La Hoya
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson
Backgrid
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA
Ben Winston & Kim Kardashian
Image Press / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA
Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Dorit Kemsley
BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Landon Barker
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Anastasia Karanikolaou
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Julia Lester
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for AB
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Jonathan Cheban
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Olivia Pierson
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Nicole Williams English
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for AB
Natalie Halcro
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Saffron Barker
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for AB
Anastasia Kingsnorth
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Yris Palmer
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Atiana De La Hoya

