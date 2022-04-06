Khloe Kardashian Proves Daughter True Thompson Is Already a Makeup Pro

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shows Off True Thompson's Athletic Skills

Love a red lip? It looks like True Thompson does, too.

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 5 and posted a picture of her and Tristan Thompson's 3-year-old daughter playing with makeup. In the photo, True wore some sparkly periwinkle eyeshadow as well as some bright red lipstick.

"Good morning," Khloe captioned the snapshot. And her friends and family couldn't get enough of the pic. "Ok baby!" Malika Haqq wrote in the comments section, while her sister Khadijah Haqq McCray dropped a series of lipstick mark and laughing emojis and added, "This made my morning." Kylie Jenner also left laughing and heart-eye emojis underneath the post.

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that True has already developed an interest in makeup. After all, she has two aunts in the beauty biz, with Kylie running Kylie Cosmetics and Kim Kardashian heading KKW Beauty.

In fact, several family members recently gathered to celebrate Kylie's collaboration with her sister Kendall Jenner for Kylie Cosmetics: the Kendall x Kylie collection.